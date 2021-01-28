Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

GNMK traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 1,529,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,408. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $962.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,812 shares of company stock worth $4,385,239. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

