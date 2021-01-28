Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

