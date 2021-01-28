Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 108,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

