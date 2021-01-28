Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “
Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 108,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.95.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
