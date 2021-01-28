Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,136 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIST traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 178,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,855. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

