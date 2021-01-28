Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ TCON traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,552. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 520,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

