Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 517,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

