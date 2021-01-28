Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.46. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 410.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,209. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

