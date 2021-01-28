Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

