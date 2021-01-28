Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post $2.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.25. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 677,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

