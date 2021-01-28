Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Brokerages predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $23.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $122.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.40 million, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $695,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673 over the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $229.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $61.78.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

