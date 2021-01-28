Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 83,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,927.3% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 170,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.36. 215,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

