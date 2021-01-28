Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 173,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,469. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

