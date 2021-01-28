Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $257.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.90 million and the lowest is $253.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $237.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of OZK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 112,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

