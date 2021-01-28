Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD traded down $8.78 on Wednesday, hitting $194.53. 405,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

