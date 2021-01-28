Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $94.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.10 million. Qualys posted sales of $84.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $362.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $363.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $409.00 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $414.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,690 shares of company stock worth $21,986,199. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Qualys by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

