Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. James River Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Strs Ohio raised its stake in James River Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in James River Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in James River Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in James River Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.