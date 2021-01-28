Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.36 Billion

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report sales of $8.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $32.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 billion to $32.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE HON traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,522. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

