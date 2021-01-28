Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.52. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on FL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 45,138 shares worth $1,995,920. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,562,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.