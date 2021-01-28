Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.62. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $156.78 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

