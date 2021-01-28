Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

