Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $492.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.77 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $501.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 437,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,404. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

