Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of -$2.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.25) and the highest is ($1.45). Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 224.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.