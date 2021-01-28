Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Affimed reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Affimed by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $4,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,031. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

