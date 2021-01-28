Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.36). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

