Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $164.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.70 million and the highest is $168.01 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $173.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $660.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.80 million to $666.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $678.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $695.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

