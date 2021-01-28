Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.04. Incyte reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 872,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

