Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 871,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

