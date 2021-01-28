Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $10.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.81. 1,260,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,275,738. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

