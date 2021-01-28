Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $205.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.90 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $184.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $843.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.80 million to $850.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $941.92 million, with estimates ranging from $931.18 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.45.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,457. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $361.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.