Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ball posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $85.33 on Monday. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $3,398,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

