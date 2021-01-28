Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.82. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 242,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,131,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 310,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,621,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.65. 65,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,719. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

