Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.24 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $36.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.09. 56,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.