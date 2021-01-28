Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. STERIS posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $192.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

