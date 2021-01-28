Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 1,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,292. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.47.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

