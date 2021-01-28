Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,049,483 shares of company stock worth $66,357,208 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. 7,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,419. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

