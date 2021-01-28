Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 125,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,779. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

