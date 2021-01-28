Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Allegion posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $112.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.