Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Allegion posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.
NYSE ALLE opened at $112.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
