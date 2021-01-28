Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of AOS opened at $53.19 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

