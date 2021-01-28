yearn.finance Hits Market Cap of $899.07 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $899.07 million and $320.62 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $30,000.23 or 0.91166137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00129625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00271715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00036898 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

