Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 23,992,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,972,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.