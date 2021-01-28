Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 5 7 0 2.58 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 51.54%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 2.69 $225.60 million $0.13 35.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc. has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

