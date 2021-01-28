Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,464 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.74 per share, with a total value of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,734 shares of company stock worth $6,722,232. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,163 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 310,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,621. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

