Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XYL opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

