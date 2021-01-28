XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $47,787.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,896 shares in the company, valued at $368,674.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $172,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

