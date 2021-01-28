XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

