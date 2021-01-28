XTX Markets LLC Invests $45,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $953.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

