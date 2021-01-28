XTX Markets LLC Invests $113,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,241.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,915 shares of company stock valued at $940,972 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

