XTX Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 13,068 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRGA shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Surgalign stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.