xRhodium (XRC) Trading 54.9% Higher This Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00009404 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $31,529.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004780 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,317,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,400 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

