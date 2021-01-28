XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,618,500.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.